This is part two of a two-part editorial. Part one ran in the April 10 edition of The Franklin News Post.
The governor of California endorsed wearing a mask. He called wearing a mask a “patriotic duty for every American citizen,” but left it up to each locality to decide how patriotic they really were. The mayor of Los Angeles thought masks were a fine idea and sent samples to members of city council for inspection. Some refused to even try them on. The mask issue also got caught up in a split between members of LA’s business community. Some objected to all the restrictions on business and wanted to open the city back up. Other business owners, though, wanted stricter rules — arguing that was the only way to stamp out the flu. That camp was led by the theatre owners, who argued that the public would never be comfortable going to a show until they were confident the flu was gone. The theatre owners showed up at City Council, all of them wearing masks. They did not prevail.
The city with the most successful record at getting people to wear masks was San Francisco. There, “the wearing of a mask immediately became of a symbol of wartime patriotism.” Some took the order so seriously they passed up gauze masks in favor of “fearsome looking machines like extended muzzles.” Despite all of San Francisco’s patriotic fervor, there were still those who wouldn’t comply — and got arrested. The chief of police warned that he was running out of jail cells in which to put the violators. Judges worked nights and Sundays to deal with the docket of mask law violators. By then, more than 1,000 people in San Francisco had died from the flu, but some people just didn’t want to wear a mask.
The city thought the worst was over, and tried re-opening its entertainment district. A full house jammed in to see a boxing match. A police photographer showed up and documented just how many people weren’t wearing masks — including the mayor who was fined. Keep in mind that San Francisco is remembered as the place that was most successful in getting people to adhere to the mask order. Eventually, the order was lifted — a whistle blew at noon on the appointed day and a joyous celebration broke out. Masks were flung in the air like mortarboards at a graduation. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the sidewalks and runnels were strewn with the relics of a torturous month.”
San Francisco is also remembered as a place that lifted its restrictions too soon. About two weeks after the mask order was lifted, the flu came back — hard. The mask order came back, too; so did the protests. This time there was a group called The Anti-Mask League; one of their meetings drew 2,000 people. So much for social distancing. The mask order stayed in place for nearly three months.
Should we in Virginia, circa 2020, be wearing masks? Asian cultures are very comfortable with the practice — but history shows some Americans would rather die than put one on.
