Like most media outlets, it is the goal of this newspaper to keep you as informed as possible in a timely manner. There have been many comments circulating on social media about fear mongering. Officials say to check the Centers for Disease Control and health department websites for the latest information, which is true, because that is where this newspaper gets its information.
Our goal is to provide you with the latest, most accurate information available. You may be noticing more stories in the coming days or weeks as more meetings are taking place and more closings are happening across the nation. Southwest Virginia has been spared, so far, from cases of COVID-19 popping up, but on Wednesday colleges close to our area — Virginia Tech and Radford University — made the decision to move to online-only classes. More decisions like this are expected in the coming days and weeks. Our pledge is to bring you the facts as they are available and not to incite fear.
Please check our website www.thefranklinnewspost.com for the most current closings and information.
