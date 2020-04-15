By Christine Arena
With many of us eager for a sense of connection and community, the library is kicking off a new, online reading and discussion group that’s open to everyone, including kids and adults, book worms and non-worms. The group is the virtual version of the Crooked Road Readers, the in-person, rapid-fire reading group we founded nearly three years ago. In the online version, we’ll be socially distant but literately close in enjoying five classics in American fiction. Following are the reading list and discussion schedule. All sessions are online, Mondays at noon.
April 20: Welcome Session
April 27: “The Call of the Wild” by Jack London, 1903
May 4: “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, 1925
May 11: “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston, 1937
May 18: “The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway, 1951
May 25: “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury, 1953
How will this work? You’ll read or listen to the books on your own at home. Library staff will host the online discussions and take your comments and questions.
To participate, you’ll need to join our group on Goodreads, a free website, and obtain a copy of each book. In a non-COVID-19 world, the library would loan you the books. Unfortunately, however, due to copyright restrictions and suspension of our curbside service (in compliance with Virginia’s statewide stay-at-home executive order), you’ll need to obtain the books. We deeply regret this. We’re your library, you as taxpayers are our lifeblood, and every resource and every service we provide is always for free.
When life returns to normal, we’ll resume our no-cost operations. For now, we ask you to join us with your own copies of the books. For information on how to join us on Goodreads and a list of sources for the books in all formats (used, new, ebook, or audio), visit conta.cc/34p34wm.
During our welcome session, we’ll lay the groundwork for what we’ll be reading. There’ll be no spoilers, just a little guidance on what to expect. It is not required to have all five books in hand for the welcome session or to have read any of them by then. However, you’ll need to finish the first book, “The Call of the Wild,” in time for our first discussion on April 27.
We invite kids and students to use our reading group for distance learning and families to read together. Whether you join us solo or as a household, the point is for us to come together for some closeness and communication and help each other cope with the challenges of social distancing. Doing this over books is icing on the cake.
Arena is programming & outreach coordinator for the Franklin County Public Library. Contact her at christine.arena@franklincountyva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.