We are about to roll into the month of February, and weather-wise that means —heck, I have no idea what that means. This is Virginia after all. As a teacher in the county, I can tell you what school employees hope that it means; one, maybe two, good snowstorms then a quick changeover to spring.
For many, however, who are already tired of being locked indoors for weeks, there is that desire for winter to end early with the arrival of some moderate temperatures. So which will we get, a long winter or an early spring?
What we need is a reliable predictor of the long-range weather, a source that will give us a good idea of when the season will actually change. For that we have several options available to us. One, we can study the long-range forecasts from any number of weather stations out there. I did say reliable, didn’t I?
OK, then there is that old groundhog up in Punxsutawney. He is due to put on his famous weather predictor show this coming Sunday. But here, too, we have a bit of a problem. You see, Puxsutawney Phil’s six-week prognostications have been correct only about 39% of the time. I think you or I could do just as well.
There is a third option, one that I particularly enjoy using. That would be to watch and listen to our feathered backyard friends. Now I won’t go so far as saying that they are 100% accurate with their forecasts because even they can be fooled by unusual and unseasonal weather swings. But by and large, their habits can give you a pretty reliable read on the change in seasons.
So, what do we look for? It’s really quite simple — you just need to focus on sights and sounds.
One of the sights that would announce a possible early spring, would be that of winter birds leaving our region to head north before mating season. There are several birds you could count in this category, but the one perhaps that would be most recognizable in neighborhood backyards would be that sweet dark-eyed junco.
I always loved photographing this cute winter bird in the snow. Although he seems quite at home here in Virginia when mating season calls, he is off to do his business. So if these juncos begin disappearing earlier then usual that could be a sign for us that warmer weather is about to settle in.
When it all boils down, a bird’s life truly revolves around just two things: food sources and mating. Birds tend to be passionately impatient when it comes to the latter of the two. So if our weather provides them with the slightest indication of an early spring, many birds will jumpstart their mating rituals.
Bluebirds are a good example for us to watch. During the winter months, bluebirds drop their familiar domestic lifestyle and hang out in loose flocks with other bluebirds. But if mating season is coming on, you will see them by themselves once again, hustling about their boxes as if they are getting things in order for their new mate.
And the male bluebird will also begin his serenade, singing his heart out to attract his mate. The sounds probably more than the sights are the clearest example that something is about to change in our weather.
This is most noticeable in the early hours of the morning. If you begin to notice a substantial increase in the morning music of your backyard friends, then mating season is well on its way and so is warmer weather. This is truly one of my favorite times of the year, waking up each morning to the natural orchestration of delightful bird songs.
But not all mating sounds of our friends are delightful to the ear. Another sound of an early spring is that hideous gutter-drumming of the neighborhood red-bellied woodpeckers. You know the sound. It seems to always come at the least welcome time, too, like an early Saturday morning that you are trying to sleep in.
Be careful not to be deceived by local myths or unusual sightings. There was a report I heard last year of a February hummingbird sighting in Virginia. This was not an announcement of an early spring. It was indeed a hummingbird, but not the ruby-throated bird common to our area. Instead it was a vagrant rufous hummingbird, which has been showing up with increasing regularity during the winter months.
I also overheard someone announce an early spring because the robins had returned to Virginia. Truth is robins never leave Virginia in the winter months; they just change their habits and give the appearance of being gone. Instead of wandering your yards digging for food, in the winter they move around in small flocks and can occasionally be seen roosting in trees together.
It’s definitely not a fail-safe proposition attempting to discern the varying signs given off by these friendly creatures, but spending time trying is a fun and rewarding hobby.
So if you are curious to know if an early spring is in our future, forget about Phil. Just enjoy the sights and sounds of our feathered weathermen to get a wild seasonal forecast. Let’s hope for the best.
