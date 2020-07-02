Our society has been filled with conflict over the last weeks. In many ways this conflict has been building for some time. Over an eight-week period we experienced the onslaught of a pandemic, the greatest fall in the stock market since the Great Depression and much civil unrest. Conflict in our society in many ways has become the norm. The stress we are all living under has the potential to fuel conflict at all levels both personal and in community. We desperately need people who will speak and live with wisdom.
Proverbs 16:21 calls for the person who will live out of wisdom.
“The wise of heart is called discerning, and sweetness of speech increases persuasiveness.”
The Hebrew language of which Proverbs was originally written seeks to communicate through word pictures. This is the case here. The term “wise” speaks of a skillful craftsman who builds something well. This wise person has both the skills to build and vision of what he wants to build. This “building” is from the core of who they are. The heart speaks of will, intellect and feelings. Building one’s life and other lives even community requires time, skill and all one has. The concept of wisdom in the Bible carries the idea of building according to God’s expectations. We learn these expectations from the Bible as we carefully pray through the situations of life. It is praying first under the authority of God’s Word and then acting not reacting. It is leaning to relate to the Lord as the architect of life. He provides the blue print. We choose to follow his design. This is learning to live in the “Fear of the Lord.” That is respecting the Lord and being in awe of Him.
The foremost application of this wisdom is our speech. Jesus said, “Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.” Matthew 12:34. What comes out of our mouth and the way it comes tells the story of the condition of our heart. The Proverb identifies “the sweetness of speech.” This term in the ancient world spoke of honey and the honeycomb. Honey was known both for its sweet taste but also for its rich healthy content. It brought wholeness. Honey is one of the healthiest foods. The taste attracts one to eat it. The rich content builds health. Wise speech attracts. It enables one to get a hearing. Then its content is rich with the expectations and directions of the Lord. This speech comes from a life that is well lived. It emanates from a life and heart that are at peace and calm.
A peaceful life and a calm spirit may not attract much attention in our society but it is there that influence is known. It is influence that is not just for a short period but goes the distance of a lifetime. It is an influence that stretches to the next generation.
The word translated “persuasiveness” is fascinating. It carries the idea of people wanting to listen and practice what one is saying. People take into their lives what is being said and lived before them. It carries the idea of mentoring. We role model this wisdom from both the “speech” of our lives and that of our words. This applies to social media communication as well as to any other means of communication.
Finally, this wise person is called “discerning.” They are recognized in the community as wise. Their wisdom distinguishes them. It sets them apart from the crowd. People recognize their wisdom. They will be valued for their wisdom.
The time is ripe for such people! May we determine to be such. May we speak and live from a wise heart.
