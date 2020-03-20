I’m sure you all remember that old tune we all memorized and sung as young children in Sunday school classes:
It’s the C-O-V-I-D
That’s not the bug for me,
I’ll stand alone
In my quarantined home
The C-O-V-I-D.
I don’t offer this jingle to make light of a serious situation, but to have us reach a clearer understanding of where we are right now as a society. Many people, and more each day, are doing just as the song says: quarantining themselves in their homes. Why? It is what the authorities have recommended, if not demanded. It is the safe thing to do.
Just the other day the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced the sobering statement, “We are at war.” He went on to say to his citizens, “what I am asking of you is unprecedented but circumstances demand it.”
I have to agree with Macron’s analogy here, the battle lines have been drawn, and the fight is well underway. We fight with a variety of tools at our disposal. We fight with test kits, vaccines, quarantines, closures and legislation. We throw everything we can at this invisible enemy because “circumstances demand it.”
But as I watch and listen to the reaction of folks here in our own community, I can’t help but sense greater battles taking place — battles being waged behind the scenes, ones that will ultimately decide our success in fighting this war. It’s those battles of human nature.
Struggles such as greed versus generosity, and the intense battle of compassion against apathy play out at workplaces, grocery stores, churches and on social media. My fear is that if we lose these critical behind-the-scenes battles, we face the danger of losing the war.
I am sure that we have all seen examples of the negative side of human nature this past week. People hoarding excessive amounts of supplies and food products while our elderly and poor get robbed of any chance to get the bare minimum. Many churches closing their doors, but in doing so forgetting that “church” is not a building but a body of believers called to actively and selflessly represent the compassion and mercy of the one they worship.
And we have already witnessed the good side of human nature play out in our community. Restaurants face the possibility of massive economic loss reaching out to help feed needy families. Churches are sending out members to the homes of sheltered and elderly folks to help guarantee their health and safety. Schools, whose primary job is the education of our children, intentionally prioritizing the food needs of those children as their first concern.
As this war with COVID-19 gets even more intense, and I am afraid we face that real possibility, these battles of human nature will become even more challenging. But as they increase in difficulty, they also exponentially grow in their critical importance to the overall vitality of our community. We all need to be willing to join in this fight.
What can you do?
One thing many of us can do right from the safety of our homes is to revitalize and humanize social media. Stop the divisive, negative bickering. Stop the political fights that have no value.
Social media can be used as the eyes and ears of the needs, and help available, in this community. It should be a triage center of goodwill. Use it to search out and inquire about the needs of others. Use it to communicate resources and programs that are available to those in need.
Focus on our elderly. Make phone calls to check on them. Make a meal or two to share. Please do not fall into the trap of thinking that if I am OK locked up in my home that everyone else probably is also.
Ralph Waldo Emerson once wisely said, “What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.” You can make a big difference during these challenging times. I can make a big difference. But all together as a caring community, WE will make a colossal difference.
