Scratchy tights and a penchant for fidgeting are not the best combination. Add church and sitting still becomes almost impossible. At least, that was what it was like for me before I could read. There was little to do, and the only things to really look at were the stained glass windows. So, I did. Is it any wonder then, that color and light, God and color have always been synonymous for me? Perhaps, that is where I really began to love both.
I’ve loved Jesus and art for as long as I can remember. They’ve been constants in my life. Like good soil and spring rain, they provided me with what I needed to grow and put down roots. They still nourish me. Drawing, painting, coloring, worship, scripture, prayer and song — they all have a rhythm and beauty that both acknowledges and goes beyond the world as we perceive it. They begin to part the veil that exists between our physical world and the spiritual realm that is equally alive, but we are often unaware of.
As a child, I did not understand that there was a relationship between God and art any more than I understood the relationship between the sun and the moon. They were simply real and a part of my life. I talked to God as naturally as I colored in shapes in a coloring book. I’ve never stopped, coloring, creating or talking to Jesus. Art and Jesus are still my friends. It’s just that time has let me get to know them better.
By high school and later in college, I discovered that an artist’s tools expanded beyond paint and canvas, colored pencil and paper. Art could be made with words and punctuation. Image and color, depth and perspective, so important in art, were also elements of good writing. What they shared was the ability to tell a story.
And, I had a story I wanted to tell. It was about me and not about me. It was a story about my life and the life of all people. It was a story full of truth and beauty, one that I first started learning through light on colored glass. I wanted others to see, hear, read the story of Jesus. How Jesus, the Master Artist and creator of all things, became like the created. How he became like you and me, fully human, but remained fully God. That when we feel like a discarded canvas or an unfinished poem, the best of the best has come to complete us. That through the ugliness of his death, we might find the beauty of forgiveness and new life.
I wanted to tell that story, and I still do. However, it wasn’t until seminary that I really began to understand the influence of word on art. It was so obvious; I don’t know how I missed it. From children’s picture books to Leonardo DaVinci’s “Last Supper,” it is clear that art and word influence each other. While studying at Eastern Mennonite Seminary, I couldn’t seem to help but translate what I was learning about resurrection, new life, freedom and faith into some form of art. For the first time, I began to see art as a spiritual gift, a form of holy listening and worship. Understanding art and creation in this new way, helped me to fully embrace my identity as a pastor and follower of Jesus. It was as if the two pieces of my life that had been overlapping and circling one another for years finally began to dance together. I finally understood the relationship between the sun and moon, art and faith. Art, like the moon, merely reflects a greater light.
I am a pastor, and I am an artist. Notice, I never said I was a good artist, but I believe being an artist helps me to be a good pastor. Being an artist certainly helps me to be creative in telling the old, old story in new ways, but it’s more than that. I get the privilege of helping others see how God longs to create a masterpiece of their lives. What is the most amazing is when they can see the brushstrokes for themselves, when their lives are the art that tells the story.
