Circumstances have certainly changed since the last column I wrote. And the outlook for the next couple of weeks is sobering. If you’re feeling melancholy, angry or despondent, it is certainly understandable. As I prepared to write this week’s column, I was reminded of a sermon I heard preached on Aug. 21, 2016. That date is notable for our family as it was the one-year anniversary of the death of my brother and his wife. We had planned several activities that weekend in celebration of their lives. The weekend would culminate with a special service at House of Purpose. This is the church pastored by the man involved in the accident.
On the Thursday prior to this weekend, I received a telephone call from C.J. Martin and his wife, Fernanda. C.J. wanted to discuss the topic that he felt led to preach on that Sunday. As he spoke, I could hear the conviction in his voice about this topic. I could also hear some angst. You see, many in my extended family were planning to be in attendance. C.J. was concerned about how they might receive the message. I assured him that if he felt convicted and led by the Holy Spirit, then he had no choice. He must be obedient.
The title of the sermon for that Sunday’s message was, “What do you believe?” Pastor Martin challenged us to consider this question. While we mourned our loss, we could celebrate the lives and impact Bobby and Pam had on others. We could celebrate the fact that they were now in heaven. This is the truth that Bobby and Pam believed and lived.
As we are bombarded with messages about the seriousness of the current health crisis, it is a good time for us to ask ourselves, “What do you believe?” Do you believe in God – creator of heaven and earth? Are you able to stand on the promises of the Bible – the Holy and inspired Word of God? 2 Timothy 3:16 (KJV) reads, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness. In Psalm 34:18 (NLT) we are reminded that “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
I think back to where I was just five years ago. I was not grounded in the faith walk that I find myself now. I really did not have any hope. And for my fellow passengers on this journey who have not developed a relationship with the Living God, the despair that you might be feeling in this moment. Others might be questioning, if God existed, how could He let this happen? Why would this disease befall His people? The simple truth is that as Christians, we live this life to live again. None of us should be in a hurry to leave this earth for as long as we are here, God has a purpose for us. But, neither should any of His people view this as their home. We are sojourners. We are a peculiar people to be set apart from the world.
Much of what I have considered our ministry has been restricted at this point. But our ministry continues. I am thankful for the opportunity to contribute to this newspaper column every other week. I am thankful for the letters that I am still able to send encouraging others. I am thankful for the specific prayer requests that we are asked to offer. I am thankful for the opportunities to hear so many of my anointed brethren preach and teach in these days. Because He lives, I can face tomorrow.
I want to encourage you to continue to seek God’s truth and promises. Continue to reflect upon what you believe. Stand on this in the days and weeks ahead. Stay connected to your group through phone calls, text messages, social media or other avenues. Be an encouragement to someone else.
I will close this column with Psalm 9:9-10 (NIV). It reads, “The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. Those who know your name, trust in you, for you, Lord, have never forsaken those who seek you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.