There are a variety of essential chores for all adults. Cleaning out the refrigerator is one such chore. It is no fun, but unless you want a science project growing next to your milk, you have got to do it. I begrudgingly clean the refrigerator once a week out of necessity. I do it the day I go grocery shopping. That leaves me no choice but to do my chore. If I want the new groceries to fit in the refrigerator, I must get rid of the old stuff. That is my system and it seems to work well, or so I thought.
I was surprised at what I found hiding in the back of the refrigerator this morning when I was getting breakfast together. Tucked neatly away in the left corner was my eggnog left over from Christmas. Out of curiosity, I looked at the date. It didn’t even make it into 2020. That is how old this stuff was. I knew better than to open it and smell, but I was tempted to see how well it was holding up.
As I threw it away, I thought to myself, “I should probably do a better job of seeing what is in the refrigerator every week.” Who knows what else has been abandoned in there? I guess I just get lazy and do not check over everything the way I should.
That is sort of what happens to our lives. We try to clean them up every now and then. We attempt to get rid of the bad stuff. However, sometimes we do not put in enough effort to see what is hiding in the corners of our lives. That kind of self-examination is humbling and takes hard work. As a result, just like me, we end up with a lot of no-good junk sitting around in our souls.
So, let me gently suggest that we all take a deeper look into our lives. For the churches that celebrate the season of Lent, that is what we should be doing anyway. We should be digging deeper into our lives, leaving the good stuff and tossing the trash out. That was exactly what the prophet Joel proposed to God’s people long ago in Joel 2:12-16 in The Message. He said:
12 But there’s also this, it’s not too late—
God’s personal Message!—
“Come back to me and really mean it!
Come fasting and weeping, sorry for your sins!”
13-14 Change your life, not just your clothes.
Come back to God, your God.
And here’s why: God is kind and merciful.
He takes a deep breath, puts up with a lot,
This most patient God, extravagant in love,
always ready to cancel catastrophe.
Who knows? Maybe he’ll do it now,
maybe he’ll turn around and show pity.
Maybe, when all’s said and done,
there’ll be blessings full and robust for your God!
Just as Joel said, perhaps when our self-examination is all wrapped up, we too will find that God is forgiving and merciful. Perhaps we will find that Christ came looking for people just like us – people who have way too much leftover rubbish inside us. Perhaps we will find a blessing from God.
