Usually when I give my sermons titles, I try to give them a title that will gather the listener’s interest. Sometimes, I succeed more than other times. Recently, I titled one of my sermons, “I Quit Saying Amen.” As it turns out, that did grab people’s attention. They wanted to know what I meant by that statement. Allow me the chance to explain that to you.
Since we have been living this new normal, I have had many of my routines upended, such as prayer. I used to always pray first thing when I got to my office at the church. Now that I don’t typically go there, I have had to develop a new routine to keep my prayers up. So, I started praying in the morning, while I was running on the treadmill. That worked out rather well, until a few weeks ago.
One day, I was praying during my morning run, but something did not feel right. I soon realized the problem: I was doing all the talking. I was not giving God a chance to speak. So, I stopped saying, “Amen” after I finished praying all that was on my mind. It was my way of giving God a chance to speak to me.
I thought this was going to solve the feeling that, “Something isn’t right with my prayer time.” However, something still felt off. I ran into the problem of how long a person should be quiet to allow God time to speak. Is five minutes enough time for God to speak to me? Did God need more time than that? I always felt like I cut God off when I would say, “Amen” and end my prayer.
So, I simply stopped saying, “Amen” when I prayed by myself. I still say that word at the end of my public prayers so that everyone will know they can lift their heads up and start eating their meal. However, in my own prayer life, I stopped ending my prayers. I started letting my prayers linger long after I had finished saying everything I had to say. I let my prayers continue long after I thought I had given God enough time to speak. I found that I was doing something that I never thought possible: I was praying without ceasing.
As soon as I realized this, I immediately thought of what Paul said in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 (ESV).
“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” That was the first time I ever believed that what Paul prescribed was actually possible. I realized that not only was it possible, but also beneficial. He was onto something when he recommended that we turn our lives into one long prayer. I have found that having a prayerful attitude throughout my day has given me a joy and peace that I have never had. I hope that you find the same thing as you pray without ceasing.
