The morning forecast showed warm temperatures, low humidity and zero chance of precipitation. That combined rarity for Franklin County had me up early throwing together my gear and strapping the kayak down on my Jeep — off into the wild.
I had some afternoon commitments to be back for, so I couldn’t go too far on this spontaneous excursion. Curiosity had me headed to Philpott Lake; I was interested in seeing its condition and whether it had healed from the wounds of the recent devastating rainfall.
I had seen pictures of some damage to Jamison Mill, and I know the channel there is narrow and shallow, so I decided that would be an interesting spot to shove off from.
No sooner than I got to the entrance at Jamison could I begin to see evidence of the torrential rains. It was quite evident that the water had covered most all of the lower park, and the large parking lot still showed signs of mud. But all in all it appeared the clean-up efforts were quite successful.
I stood at the boat ramp peering out at the channel trying to convince myself to drop in there. The water at Jamison Mill is notoriously shallow for the first 100 yards or so, which simply demands extra care and attention. Today, it was a murky mess with lots of debris from the storms.
“Heck,” I told myself. “You came to get out in the wild, so just enjoy the extra wildness.” So off I paddled. There would be no straight-line paddling here. I meandered back and forth zig-zagging through the muck. The challenge only held me up for the first couple hundred feet and soon the water started to clear up.
One benefit to paddling a shallow channel, particularly early in the morning, is the abundance of wildlife activity. And today was no exception. I was delighted to spot a couple of belted kingfishers working the cove for their breakfast. The water resembled popcorn kernels in hot oil just as they begin to pop. The fish were popping out of the water all over that back channel — quite a sight.
As I came around the bend into the main channel and headed south, I could feel a stout breeze on my back. I registered this in my mind, knowing that I would need to temper the distance I wanted to paddle since the return trip into that breeze would be a physical challenge. My initial plans were to paddle as far as Twin Ridge Recreation Area, but that end up being too optimistic.
The main channel looked surprisingly good. Aside from a slight discoloration to the water and an occasional tree down along the shoreline, it was in great shape.
Being a weekday morning, the fishing traffic was limited to just a couple of boats. So aside from the gentle ripples from the breeze blowing, the water was quite calm. It was the perfect day to paddle.
This was also my first attempt to paddle with my camera gear. I had recently purchased a full-body camera harness to allow me to hike or paddle hands-free. I am fortunate to have a collection of cameras and lenses that enables me to carry some less expensive gear if there are any risks involved — like dropping your lens in a lake. So I was indeed catching some shots as I paddled, but the 500 mm birding lens stayed home unfortunately — I couldn’t handle the cost risk of dropping that baby in the lake.
I found myself enjoying the scenery in a much too leisurely pace, and before long realized my time was coming to an end. I was enjoying myself so much, I hadn’t even passed Horseshoe Point when I realized it was time to turn back. I did, however, take a few minutes to slip down Osley Branch Cove and check out the wildlife there.
It was there that I enjoyed watching one of the larger snakes I have seen on the lake crossing in front of me. I assumed it was just an overly large water snake that I was watching, but after getting home and blowing up my photo I am not so sure it wasn’t a timber rattler out for a morning swim.
As expected, the paddle back up the main channel was difficult. I laughed at the sight of large birds circling above me seemingly waiting for me to totally succumb to my exhaustion. What I assumed at first were just vultures circling me ended up being my ultimate prize for today’s adventure.
I was gifted with several minutes of observing two American bald eagles in their morning rituals. I groaned that I was not carrying my birding lens to capture enhanced photos, but I snapped away nonetheless. What a joyful sight.
What I learned from my morning jaunt: Philpott Lake survived the storms of May in typical fashion and continues to prove itself the ultimate local destination for wildlife enthusiasts. Hope to see you there on my next visit.
