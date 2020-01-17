By Rev. Matthew Ricks
Rocky Mount Christian Church
Last night, I did something without even being fully aware of it. I will tell you what I did, but do not tell my wife under any circumstances. After having my typical nightly snack, I was thirsty. So, without a moment of hesitation, I grabbed the jug of milk and had my fill. I wish I could say that was the first time I had done such a thing in a very long time. The truth is that I had probably done the exact same thing a mere two days ago. Come to think of it, do not tell my kids, either. They would probably start copying my behavior and that would just be gross.
When I caught myself guzzling milk straight from the container, my first thought was, “I am 42 years old. I really should know better.” I suppose my first thought was correct. I really should know better. At times, I get stuck in old patterns and refuse to make any changes that would allow me to grow.
I still eat ice cream right out of the cartoon, refuse to iron clothes, and I outright reject wearing a suit (except for funerals and weddings). In other words, I probably still need to grow up, but I just do not want to do that.
Paul probably would not have been amused by my shenanigans. He thought that people should be maturing and growing constantly. He fussed at them about this very thing in Hebrews 5:11-14 (NIV) where he said, “We have much to say about this, but it is hard to make it clear to you because you no longer try to understand. In fact, though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you the elementary truths of God’s word all over again.
You need milk, not solid food! Anyone who lives on milk, being still an infant, is not acquainted with the teaching about righteousness. But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil.”
Perhaps Paul would not really care whether I drank my milk from a glass or the gallon jug.
However, he would care whether I was growing and maturing in my knowledge of my Christian faith. His hope for the people whom he taught was that they would master the basics of Christianity and then move on to learning more substantial elements of faith in Christ.
When people failed to meet his expectations, he chastised them like they were rowdy schoolboys. I think he just wanted the best for them.
I believe that God has high hopes for you and me, as well. God wants us to continue maturing in our faith and relationship with God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
So, my encouragement to you is to examine your life. See where you still have room to grow. When you find that space, immerse yourself in it until you are knee deep in it.
As for me, I guess I need to stop drinking out of the milk jug. Wish me luck.
