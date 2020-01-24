I remember a conversation that I had with a man who would become one of my pastors on Nov. 13, 2015. He spoke of lineage ministry and wanted to know what I knew of it. I remember replying that I knew the Bible started with Genesis and ended with Revelation, but that was about all I had at that point. There was not much I could point to that I was living out a relationship with Jesus the Christ. Truthfully, in my mind, the responsibility for ministry laid on the shoulders of the pastors of churches. Why did I need to concern myself with knowing what ministry is?
My how my life has been transformed. I quickly learned what it meant to share the good news with others. I learned that I didn’t need to have the entire Bible memorized to begin reflecting to others about what God had done in my life through Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. And that was the just the beginning.
At the end of the Gospel of Matthew, after His resurrection, Jesus meets his disciples and speaks of the great commission. Matthew 28:18-20 (KJV): 18 “And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. 19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: 20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.”
I would quickly learn that the role of ministry extends beyond the person in the pulpit to everyone who claims Jesus as their personal savior. In Luke 9:23 (KJV), Jesus spoke to His disciples saying, 23 “And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.”
So what does ministry look like?
Acts of ministry include so many things and can involve the smallest of gestures on our part to incredible self-denying actions. Think about this scenario. You are settled in to watch your favorite TV show or sporting event and a friend calls and wants to share a burden with you. And you shut-off the TV to lend an ear to that person. That is ministry. Or maybe you pass by a convenient parking space to allow the person behind you to take that spot, that is ministry. When you visit someone at the hospital or nursing home to speak words of life and love into their lives – that is ministry. Giving a ride to someone so that they are able to make it to and from work, that is ministry.
Yes, there are some people who are called to minister to a congregation from a pulpit. And may God’s blessings be upon these people. But we, as Christians, all have a role. Show up at church when the doors are open. Be a part of the ministry of your church. Develop an understanding of God’s Word and will for your life. Be open to how He would choose to use you from the smallest and simplest of tasks to those that require a greater sacrifice and denial of oneself.
And as you step into a role of ministering to the needs of others, be sure to keep yourself covered in prayer and bathed in His Word.
Jesus tells us in verses from Matthew 9:36-38 (KJV), 36 “But when he saw the multitudes, he was moved with compassion on them, because they fainted, and were scattered abroad, as sheep having no shepherd. 37 Then saith he unto his disciples, The harvest truly is plenteous, but the labourers are few; 38 Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send forth labourers into his harvest.”
It is often said that we, as Christians, will be the only Bible that some read. Meaning, that how we act and minister in the lives of others may have an eternal impact. Don’t just be hearers of the word. Our actions speak louder.
What are others reading when they witness our walk?
