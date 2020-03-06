We finally got that long-awaited snowstorm this past Saturday morning. If you didn’t rise that day before 9 a.m. then you missed it. It truly was a ferocious winter blast. Honestly, what a pathetic excuse for a winter season this was.
But the good news came the very next day. Sunday was an extraordinary, pleasant surprise. It began early with the lively sounds of my feathered friends, almost as if they were announcing something special. The sun shined bright the entire day with a warm, gentle breeze. It was enough for me to finally make the call.
Winter is officially over!
Mark it down, hold me to my word, it is time for us to move into spring. I was so sure of it that I went ahead and changed the cover on my mailbox. That, my friends, is official as it gets. I don’t take the changing of my mailbox covers lightly; great deliberation goes into that decision each season.
I also did my research on this important move. Scientific research mind you; beyond simply the advice of my neighborhood birds. Early in February the Climate Prediction Center was announcing a colder than average March for the mid-Atlantic region. I remember this because the teachers at school were all abuzz with the hope of one last snow closure of schools.
But the CPC took an abrupt about-face with their long-range prediction for March. The latest climate map issued Feb. 20 shows a 50% chance of warmer than average temperatures for most of the eastern half of the United States. And most importantly, my birds seem to agree.
The timing of this is quite ideal. The clocks will spring forward this coming Sunday with daylight saving time. By early next week you will have daylight until well after 7 p.m., which, in turn, means you can come home after work at 4 p.m. and have ample time to cut the grass.
Yes, cut the grass. It is time to drain the old gas, check the oil, sharpen those blades and get ready for some outdoor fun. If you haven’t noticed, even though we missed out on a snowy winter, we have had plenty of moisture. Get ready for an explosion of growth in the next couple of weeks as we see temperatures above 60 degrees for many of the March days ahead.
Since we mentioned expected explosions, let’s move away from the CPC news and check on the CDC news. That would be the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are setting ourselves up for an active and early tick, flea and mosquito season this year, not to mention every other insect.
I don’t have time to run through all the tips for insect prevention and management. But whatever it is that you do with your lawns, my suggestion is to move it up on your calendar this year.
You may also want to keep your eyes peeled for our slug friends this March. I anticipate an increase in slug activity in gardens this spring, so be prepared. The good news, if we do see a warmer than average March, you can get a good jump-start on all your seasonal garden preparations.
I’m beginning to realize why my birds are so noisy lately; it’s not just for mating purposes. I believe they are reminding me that there is so much to do and so little time to do it. I truly love the excitement that comes with the spring season.
We haven’t even mentioned the most important items that need to be looked at, checked and readied. Things like the current tread condition on your hiking boots. You may also want to see about the straps, bungees and tie-downs on your kayak.
Yes folks, my mailbox tells us it is spring. It’s time to “get wild again.”
