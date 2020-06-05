It seems that our hot summer weather has finally come upon us and it will be a welcomed change. The Noahic Flooding has come to an end and the hurricane season has not yet arrived in full force, so we have a window of opportunity to enjoy the waters of Franklin County. And from the recent postings on social media, that’s exactly what many of you have been doing this week.
I’ve seen tons of comments and inquiries about swimming, fishing, tubing and kayaking. The growth of popularity in kayaking is nothing short of amazing. According to Statista, the number of active kayakers in the United States will soon surpass 17 million, which is nearly twice what it was just 10 years ago.
Franklin County is no stranger to this phenomenon either, and for good reason. We are blessed to have a number and variety of ideal spots to kayak surrounding us.
All kayakers have their own unique tastes when it comes to choosing a spot to paddle. For me, I paddle for the scenery and opportunity to photograph wildlife, not so much anymore for the athletic challenge. The ideal spot for me then is the Philpott Lake Blueway.
This gem came about through a partnership between several federal and local organizations, including the Army Corps of Engineers and the Dan River Basin Association. The Philpott Blueway links boat launches and points of interest all across this lovely 3,000-acre lake to create an epic paddling route that offers 25 miles to explore. If you desire a peaceful paddle with tons of scenery and wildlife, you can’t go wrong here.
There are also a number of spots in our area for those who prefer creek paddling. Two of the more popular are the blueway runs of the Blackwater and Pigg rivers. Both of these runs offer enjoyable and scenic 8-mile floats that can be mildly challenging but mostly manageable for the average skilled kayaker. Unless of course we are at flood stage as recently noted.
As it is with any outdoor recreational activity, it is never wise to kayak alone. It is also never wise to think that flooded creek waters would be a fun paddle. There is a huge difference between what knowledgeable kayakers call “good water” and what you find during floods like we recently witnessed.
If you have experienced the fear and panic of being caught in a strainer when the water is up, then you know what I am talking about. If you have not, there are some terrifying videos on YouTube that will show you what I am referring to.
I mention this not to scare you away from what I consider to be one of the most enjoyable outdoor activities you will ever experience. I simply urge you all to be safe and wise. Every year we lose people to kayaking accidents, and sadly most of them could easily been avoided.
If you happen to be new to kayaking and have a lot of questions, I recommend you seek out a group of knowledgeable kayakers in the area and learn from the experts. There is a great local club here in Franklin County who call themselves the Creek Freaks, and they would welcome you.
The Creek Freaks are a group of paddlers that offer regular paddling excursions, as well as classes to improve your skills. Check them out on Facebook, or you can find a link through Franklin County Parks and Recreation at www.playfranklincounty.com.
On the website you can also find current information on the water tables in the area, which is always wise to check before deciding to paddle.
If you are interested in more information about the Philpott Blueway, there is an excellent brochure and map you can download at www.danriver.org. I plan on heading out on Philpott myself this coming week, so look for me. I’ll be the old crazy guy with a camera.
