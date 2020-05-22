Any avid bird watcher will tell you that every season of the year delivers something special from these delightful little creatures. Early spring is always an exciting time for the backyard bird enthusiast, full of mating sounds and new vibrant colors. And now as May transitions the spring into early summer, there comes another fresh and exciting moment of the birding year.
In the calendar of migrating birds, early May is the peak season in Virginia for the brief but exhilarating visit from the migrating warblers. What makes this time so special is that the breeding warblers are in residence here now as well as the northern migraters who haven’t yet departed on way to their summer breeding spots further north.
With this combination in place, a patient and knowledgeable bird watcher can find as many as 20 different species of warblers in Virginia. It is also the easiest time to spot warblers because they are showing off their colorful breeding plumage and singing their little hearts out.
I spent most of this past weekend traversing several locations in hopes of capturing a photo of my favorite illusive cerulean warbler. I have yet to get a shot of this beautiful blue bird and it has become a primary focus of my personal bucket list.
But even when you have no luck finding that special bird, it’s hard to come away from the woods disappointed. The woods are full of the sights and sounds of many bird species that you will generally not come across in your own backyard. The vireo, towee, veery, bunting, wren — just to name a few — can often be found to keep your camera clicking away.
I have been addicted to bird photography for close to 20 years, which means I have progressed from an amateur bird photographer to a humble novice. It is hard to imagine ever considering myself a professional at this. Each year I learn something new, each year tends to be uniquely different from the previous, climate changes alter migration maps, which all makes any pursuit of expertise an endless pursuit.
So as I offer you today a few bird photography tips consider that: one, it’s taken me 20 years to become a novice at it, and two, I have failed to photograph one lousy bird after a decade of feverish effort.
Where to go is the question most often asked, and I wish there were an easy answer to that. Generally speaking, you will want to visit higher elevation spots with relatively low human traffic. I have found that the state’s nature preserves are ideal spots to shoot at, and we have several in close proximity to us.
Fortunately there is a wealth of current information available online which gives you up-to-date information on birding hot spots. Try a simple search of “best birding locations in your area” and you will find several sources to help guide you. There are clubs and organizations, like Ebird, that track migrating birds in real-time using the sightings recorded by their club members.
The next question often asked is, when? The migrating path that runs through Virginia, often called the Atlantic Flyway, is most active during the months of April and May, then again in September and October. If possible, I would recommend weekday shoots instead of weekends just to minimize the amount of human noise and traffic on the trails.
The best time to find your birds most active will be early morning and again in the late afternoon or early evening. This is their normal feeding hours and they will not only be more active at this time, but they will tend also to be more vocal.
Another important tip to help your birding skills is to study and learn the calls and songs of the wild birds. You will inevitably hear your birds before you ever see them. This skill becomes essential if you are in search of a particular species of bird, like my cerulean warbler.
The internet is a great source to help in this area. There are plenty of sites that specialize in bird calls with great quality sound recordings. It is truly not that difficult to learn some basic bird calls and it is quite enjoyable.
Unfortunately, camera gear is an important part of wild bird photography. Unless you are standing close and photographing pond ducks that are not afraid of people, prepare yourself to invest in a solid camera and one or more long telephoto lenses. Someday someone needs to explain to me how 5 pounds of plastic, metal and glass can cost more than a new car.
However, quality used photography equipment is plentiful and easy to find from a vast number of providers online. With a little bit of frugal shopping you can equip yourself and get your cost more in line with a good used car.
If all you have is a pair of binoculars, don’t let that keep you from going out and enjoying the wonderful sights and sounds of our wild birds. You can always go home and draw a picture of what you saw.
If you are out doing some wild bird photography I would love to hear from you. You can share your stories or photographs with me at catkincreek@live.com. If you happen to get a picture of my cerulean warbler … well, forget you.
