Last week, before restaurants started closing to sit-down customers, I met one of my parishioners and her son, Al, at the Hometown Diner. Of course, the coronavirus was the hot topic among all who were sitting there. As I talked to my friend, Kari, about it, we vacillated between how terrible the whole situation was and trying to find the green grass amid the chaos. As we tried to be extra positive, she said, “You know, maybe this will help us all to appreciate how important it is to have other people around us.”
I thought about what she said. I would never wish this situation on any group of people and I pray that God intervenes. However, if we must go through the muck and the mud, maybe we can get something good out of it. Perhaps we can appreciate one another even more than we did before this all descended upon us.
Without a doubt, I find myself missing people. When I run on the treadmill in the morning, I watch videos of this guy running in different places. It takes some of the monotony out of running in place for an hour. In one video, he runs down a beach that is packed with people. I got so excited to see people … on the TV! I think we were just created to live and thrive in community.
I also think that Paul, in Hebrews 10:24-25, would agree with me. He wrote, “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” We’re better when we’re together. I also thought to myself, “If we’re going to get through this, we’re going to have to work together any way that we can.”
As the days go by, and I don’t get to see family, friends and parishioners, I find myself longing for what Paul prescribed: community. My kids and I love the movie “We Bought a Zoo.” It is about a dad of two kids whose wife dies. Eventually, they move out to the country on a zoo. One day, the man character, Benjamin, was talking to his brother, Duncan. The brother was trying to convince him to get out of the house and back around people. Duncan told him, “Human interaction is a good thing. Take it from a guy who spent six months on a commercial fishing boat in Bali trying to find himself. You know what I found? I miss people.”
For the last week, that is what I have found: I miss people. God created us to be together in community. I pray that will be possible very soon in all the ways that we are accustomed to. Until then, let’s get creative in finding ways to take care of one another and make each other better. After all, I miss you folks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.