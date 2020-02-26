By GENE HERRICK
A journalist’s memory book
Has the world gone amok? Has mankind lost its way? Have the 10 Commandments been shredded? What has happened to common sense?
I am not a man of the cloth, but my faith runs deep like a river. Also, as a retired journalist, I strongly believe in honesty, justice, respect, freedom of choice and religious understanding. I am retired, but I still continue my journalistic principles, and one of those is being an observer of mankind — what people do and why. Oh I know times change, and I have changed with it for almost 94 years, but the changes today leave me bewildered.
I have covered such things as the Korean War in 1950, five U.S. presidents, the Civil Rights Movement, including Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., all forms of major league sports. I took early retirement after 28 years and went into the field of developmental disabilities.
But in all my experiences, I have never figured out how mankind thinks and forms his thought process on two basic things — religion and politics.
My first and most important revelation of life — the one that has driven my life to the present stage — is the realization and acceptance of God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit as my mentor, leader, guide and the greatest source of love in the world. I made this decision while walking to school at the early age of 8. My life has been exciting as a staff photographer for the Associated Pres. I have never regretted my decision. It has given me emotional stability, good judgment and understanding of mankind and its thought process.
My second revelation came when I was 9 years old and living only a block from the Ohio State Penitentiary. I picked up my bundle of newspapers at the entrance to the pen and helped the driver carry bundles of papers inside. On the outside, I visited daily and waited on my papers at a big prison garage where trustees, murderers, bank robbers, etc. stayed or went to work on the prison farms. They painted my bike and wagon, and bought newspaper subscriptions so that I could win a turkey at Thanksgiving (They canceled when I got the turkey!). They also shared with me about their personal lives, which was eye-opening. I learned so much about psychology — although I didn’t realize at that time what that meant. I learned about crime and the types of people who committed crime, and the suffering and pain of spending years incarcerated behind bars. I learned the loss of a large segment of life including love, loneliness and repentance is a tragedy. While helping the paper driver carry bundles inside, I will never forget the sound of those huge bars and the clashing of the gates. I made a personal decision then that I never wanted to be in jail. I will never forget being invited to take tours of the pen. A gruesome thought: I have twice sat in the electric chair. My experiences there taught me a bundle about life, people, mankind’s decision-making process, fear, repentance, love, punitiveness, right and wrong, societal revenge, conflict of right and wrong.
Those two things were the foundation of my life. I later became a Boy Scout and the Motto, Oath or Promise, and the Scout law became a model for my life.
Do we need a better guide for life? Martin Luther King Jr. may have said it best when he scrawled these words in the margins of a local newspaper while in the Birmingham Jail in 1963: “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny, whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
What has so drastically changed the way mankind thinks and acts? Up until a few years ago, people laughed, talked to other people openly, exchanged ideas without fear of retribution, visited each other, worked together on charity events, voted only after serious understanding of the issues, sought the truth about domestic and foreign issues and spent a lot of educational time with their children.
In my opinion, the internet has changed the world and the way it believes and acts. It appears that people of the world found a way to express themselves, to build their egos and use up spare time. What they haven’t learned is that the internet is also controlled by people with the intent to control the minds of mankind and especially with propaganda and lies to influence people to believe certain ways. It is called mind control. We now have an internet controlled by politics, and foreign countries spewing untruths. When will we wake up and take our minds back?
There is great concern about the world and the fear that is spreading regarding democracy, and the way countries are responding and trusting each other. The escalation of nuclear weapons has the world mightily afraid. The world's diatribe has mankind wondering about the future of the world. Also, throw in climate change and the predictions for the future. Do we not need to deeply reassess ourselves as to how we have changed, and if what we might do to enlighten ourselves as to what really matters in life?
