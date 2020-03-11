The current coronavirus is not the first to send panic waves throughout world society. This one, from China, has turned on the panic button, and the illness rolls on.
The usual isolation takes place, but, as always, the preceding various viruses have spread basically around the world. Are evacuations really the answer? Yes, people want to get out of the contagion, but is that the safest and best option or would keeping those in the affected area and taking precautions be better?
Viruses and plagues are nothing new. Throughout early biblical times, plagues ran rampant and scared all of mankind at that time. They didn’t have vaccines, but dealt with potions and various types of praying to escape and to go to other places to escape the diseases. There were no big pharmaceutical labs then, only homemade remedies and witchcraft.
Today, usually, the government health agencies rush in and try to help. They try to invent new vaccines to battle the current emergency. However, it is almost always too late a process and when it is approved, it is most often not for a year — too late. The same process is used for the annual flu viruses. We are urged to get our flu shots each year, but the next flu epidemic finds the virus to be new and not receptive to last year’s vaccine. It has metastasized into a new monster.
One of the world’s big onslaughts came at the turn of the century. That was polio, a devastating virus that left its victims very sick. Most victims were physically disabled, but not necessarily unproductive. A few victims of this virus were former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Joseph Goebbels, the German communications person under Hitler, Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Chicago black boy who was slain in Mississippi in 1955, and Jack Nicklaus, the famous U.S. golfer.
There is nothing funny about this problem, but it does remind me of a couple of personal stories.
In 1948, my new bride and I were on our honeymoon. The polio virus broke out, and we went into a panic. We stayed indoors, took our temperatures about four times per day, felt weak in our legs and imagined more symptoms. We never had or got polio, and we later felt like fools.
Another time, in 1980, my wife was almost dead with cancer, and we went to Jamaica for alternative health care. As our plane landed at Montego Bay, a local health official came aboard, went to the back of the plane and in a military style, held a small can of anti-bacterial spray high over his head and marched military style down the aisle spraying the ceiling.
In 1950, I was sent to Korea as an AP war correspondent. I was immediately told to go to the Marine Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee to start my series of inoculation injections. The doctor was a veteran of the Orient. He gave me four shots the first day – two in each shoulder. He failed to tell me to massage the area to get the vaccines moving. Three hours later, my shoulder and arms froze up. My next series, not quite a week later in Seattle, Washington, went better and then, about four days later in Tokyo, Japan, I got my last series. However, the two young military doctors argued among themselves (while I listened) as to whether they should give me the “Jap B” shot. That shot was for rat bites inoculation. After a while, they decided to give me the shot. I traveled throughout South and North Korea and was never once sick. Those enemy bullets and artillery shellings did make me sick, but in a different way. I was not suffering alone — there were thousands of American soldiers facing the same malady, for which there is no vaccine.
Over the 28 years as an AP photographer, I was often around sick people, and who may have been contagious, but my solution then was to take my pipe, fill it with tobacco and have a relaxing smoke. I’m still here.
