Carvin's Cove offers outdoor lovers a variety of activities

I noticed a couple interesting things on a recent Sunday morning. The first thing that caught my attention was the contact toolbar on my main Facebook page. You know, the listing that shows which of your friends are currently active online. On my Facebook, a normal day will show me between 10 and 20 friends being active at any given time. This past Sunday morning, however, there were 83 friends of mine on Facebook, and it was early on Sunday morning.
The next thing I noticed, because it caused a glare on my computer screen, was the brightness of the early morning sun that had just risen. It was going to be another perfect spring day, and I thought to myself, “What are we all doing? Have we all lost our minds in this quarantine already?”
So in my renewed sanity, I got up, threw some clothes on, laced up my boots, grabbed my camera gear and headed out the door. I hadn’t really planned a trip, so I wasn’t quite sure where I was going. I needed some stock photos of outdoor recreational activities and was trying to decide what to focus the day’s shoot on. Should I do fishing? Maybe boating or kayaking? Hiking, perhaps? I also considered biking or equestrian.
One of the great things about where we live is that we happen to be blessed with recreational facilities that eliminate the need to make such a choice. We have a number of lovely spots that offer all that and more. This day I traveled to one of my favorite all-inclusive destinations — Carvin’s Cove Natural Reserve.
Carvin’s Cove is renowned for its size and wealth of activities. At 12,700 acres, it is the second largest municipal park in the nation most of which is protected by the largest conservation easement in Virginia’s history. It holds a network of more than 60 miles of trails making it a local mecca for hiking, biking and horseback riding.
I fell in love with Carvin’s Cove nearly 20 years ago, back when I was physically able to handle strenuous mountain biking. I spent many enjoyable days back then beating myself up on some narrow, rocky bike trails all across Brushy Mountain.
I was also doing a tremendous amount of hiking and backpacking during this time, mostly along the Appalachian Trail. What I discovered at Carvin’s Cove was the ideal hiking option on days in which I was limited by certain time constraints. The massive network of trails at the Cove allows you to plan just about any length of hike at whatever difficulty level you desire. Most of these trails come with the added benefit of some majestic views down across the Cove’s reservoir.
The reservoir provides a nice, peaceful option to local fishermen. Though its 630-acre size is dwarfed by other options like Smith Mountain, Claytor and Philpott lakes, don’t let its size mislead you. There is still a healthy bounty of largemouth bass and hybrid striped bass. Because of its size, there is a limitation on trawling motors to 10 horsepower or less. For family fishing, there are lots of shoreline fishing options.
There are three main entrance locations to get to the expansive property. Two of those access spots, Bennett Springs and Timberview, are both found off Virginia 311. The third entrance takes you to the main marina at the reservoir. It can be found on Virginia 648 off Lee Highway just past Hollins University.
On this particular morning, I opted to go to the marina. I was curious to see what visitation would be like there with all the quarantine concerns of the day. Facebook was taking a beating this morning because the marina parking lot was full.
What was especially nice to see was how many families were out together. There were children on the fishing piers snagging little bluegills, some on bikes riding the trails around the marina and others at picnic tables enjoying lunch with family.
I know I’ve said it once before, but it deserves repeating. We shouldn’t see this COVID pandemic as an impetus for boredom and depression. As long as nature is open for business, it can be a catalyst to endless hours of fun, exercise and togetherness for the entire family — with reasonable social distancing. Leave those TVs, games and computer, and go get wild.
