I will be the first to admit that I do not live in exorbitant luxury.
My wife and I have a simple house and simple cars. So, I do not think of myself as having a lot of luxuries in life. Then, a couple of weeks ago I had to rethink that idea. I was getting the laundry out of the dryer when I noticed that we have a light in our dryer. I know that sounds like a small thing. However, do not forget how big a deal that would be in some parts of the world. I am sure that you have seen some places like I have seen. Places of extreme poverty. If those people had a dryer at all (much less one with a light in it), they would be overwhelmed with joy. I guess life is only as good as your perspective.
Every now and then, in times like that, I am reminded to be grateful for what I have. I so easily forget how good I have it. I should know better because the Bible tells me again and again to be thankful to God. 1 Chronicles 16:34 says, “Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his love endures forever.” That theme of gratitude continues right into the New Testament in 1 Thessalonians 5:18, which says, “… give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
It is so easy to become ungrateful and to want more out of life. However, we are asked to give thanks right where we are. We do not need to wait for our situation to improve or for things to get better before we can be thankful. That can start here and now.
Joel Osteen said, “I try to live what I teach. A lot of things come against us in life, but we should try to find something to be grateful for, and see each day as a gift.”
I will try to live what I teach, too. I know that each day is a gift, one that God has given me. When I was young, my parents started teaching me to be thankful for every gift I receive. I will do just that during every time of hardship. There is so much to be grateful for every day.
