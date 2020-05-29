One of my favorite quotes comes from the great physicist Marie Curie, who said, “Nothing in life is to be feared. It is only to be understood.” Which brings me to my topic today: Ophidiophobia.
We all remember that scene from the movie, when our fearless hero Indiana Jones loses all his courage when he had to climb down into that deep, dark pit. “Snakes,” he moans. “Why did it have to be snakes?” Yes, ophidiophobia is the abnormal fear of snakes.
Now most people have some degree of uneasiness, if not fear, when it comes to snakes. I taught a class for the state of Virginia on snakes to better inform people and to help disarm some of those fears. But in spite of my knowledge and great respect for these creatures, I have no interest in being around them or handling them.
From the chatter on Facebook lately, it is apparent that there is an ongoing concern for the activities and increased sightings of snakes. And to borrow from Curie’s quote, there are reasons for this that need “to be understood.”
The first reason stems from the abnormally warm March that we had in Virginia, the third warmest recorded in the past 126 years. That warmth not only jump-started the snake activity and sightings, but it also jump-started their mating season.
Now we come to the recent weather phenomenon, seemingly near biblical amounts of rain and flooding. None of us care to live in a home that gets flooded, and neither do snakes.
Not only have the natural habitats of many snakes been disturbed, but also more importantly, so have the natural habitats of the snakes’ primary food sources. So these creatures have two immediate problems: where do I live temporarily, and where can I find food?
Which explains some of our unusual sightings. Snakes are in our toolsheds, they are in the kids’ backyard play set, they are on your pool patio, they can be found under your vehicles. Heck they can be found just about anywhere right now. And this, in turn, explains the increased number of snakes being killed.
Fortunately, yet also unfortunately, Virginia allows for the killing of snakes. Two reasons are given that will permit this. First, there is an immediate threat or danger to us, and that snakes can be classified as a “nuisance species that is found committing or about to commit depredation upon agricultural or property damage, or when concentrated in numbers and manners to constitute a health hazard or other nuisance.”
The bottom line is — all that folks need to say is “I was in danger, and the killing is justified.” And most people use the “danger” reasoning by insinuating that the snake looked like a poisonous species. For a better understanding, let’s take a brief look at the species question.
There are roughly about 30 different species of snakes in Virginia, but only about half of them are indigenous in our region. Of that number, there are only two poisonous species. Poisonous species in our region are limited to the eastern copperhead and the timber rattlesnake. Southwest Virginia is not home to the northern copper mouth, also known as the water moccasin. The water moccasin is only found in a couple of counties in the far southeastern part of the state, not here.
There are three species that make up the majority of non-venomous snake sightings in this region. Two of those are the eastern black rat snake and the northern black racer. These two snakes are often hard to distinguish. The best way to tell the difference is to pick them up. If nothing happens, it is a mild-mannered rat snake. If you get bitten a half-dozen times in 30 seconds, it’s a high-spirited racer.
The third most common sighting of the non-venomous species is the northern water snake. My nickname for him is the “fall guy.” Because he is frequently sighted and has similar features in size and markings to the water moccasin, he is often the unfortunate target of well-meaning but misinformed people. Whenever I see a posting on Facebook of someone claiming to have killed a water moccasin on their property, without even seeing the snake, I am generally safe in telling them it was a northern water snake.
We all desire to be safe from harm, and we all certainly want our children and pets to be safe. We need to be better informed so that we can know for sure when we are and are not in any danger.
So here are a couple quick myths and facts regarding snakes from our friends at the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Myth: Rattlesnakes and copperheads become more aggressive and territorial during the mating season. In truth, these species are relatively docile and will only strike when provoked.
Fact: Taking matters into your own hands puts you at greater risk of being bitten. Many snake bites can be avoided by leaving them alone. Snakes really don’t have any interest in you, and if left alone will move on their way.
Myth: Copperhead populations are increasing. This story seems to circulate every summer, but there is no scientific evidence to support this claim.
Fact: Snakes do not chase people. At top speed, Virginia’s fastest snake is the harmless black racer and it can only crawl at about 4 mph, which is the pace of a brisk walk. If you happen to be standing in the path of its escape route, it may appear that it is “attacking” or “chasing” you.
Here are two final facts that I hope we can all agree on: one, there are lots of snakes on the move right now and many in unusual places, and two, there is good reason for this and it should only prompt us to be careful and better informed.
Be safe … stay wild.
