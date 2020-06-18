4-H shooting sports complex opens

10 years ago
Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell said the new regional shooting sports complex at the W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center at Smith Mountain Lake can help teach safety in the shooting sports.
McDonnell said the $1.2 million complex can also help teach the lessons of the 4-H clubs program: responsibility, discipline, respect, consideration of others and other values.
The new facility is named in honor of John G. Rocovich Jr., a Roanoke attorney who has served on the board of directors of the 4-H center for 16 years, and currently serves as board president.
McDonnell praised Rocovich for his contributions to the 4-H program, Virginia Tech, the legal profession and the establishment of a medical school in Roanoke.
“He (Rocovich) understands the 4-H lessons,” McDonnell told the campers and crowd.
The audience included several members of the General Assembly, Virginia Tech President Charles Steger and several members of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors and Rocky Mount Town Council.
The 4-H shooting sports programs in archery, air rifle, 22-caliber rifle and skeet and trap are some of the most popular 4-H programs.
Designed according to specifications developed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), the 12,500-square-foot complex accommodates youth and adult archery, air rifle, and bull’s eye target pistol up to .9 mm. It includes classroom space for safety education, bathrooms, dry fire and armory rooms, and offices.
Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the National Rifle Association, also spoke at the dedication ceremony.
“The ultimate beneficiary will be the youth in the 4-H shooting education program who have a first-class facility to learn about firearm safety and personal responsibility,” said Roger Ellmore, executive director of the W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center.
The 4-H shooting education program, which teaches firearm safety and basic marksmanship fundamentals, has been active in Virginia since the national 4-H shooting education program began in 1980.
The Franklin County High School Air Force Jr. ROTC Unit presented the colors at the dedication ceremonies.
One of six 4-H educational centers across Virginia, the W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center provides 4-H summer camping opportunities and other year-round 4-H youth development programs for the west central portion of Virginia.
Since 1966, more than 135,000 4-H campers and 250,000 other youth and adults have attended programs at the center.
