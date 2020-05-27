Nancy Young, 82, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, William Young; her sister, Carol Ledbetter; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jelaine and Richard Wood; sister-in-law, Liz Blankenship; her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Scott LeGrys; her daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Clayton Stokes; her son and daughter-in-law, William Jr. and Paula Young; her grandchildren, Chasity Kisling, Brianne Griffin, Edward Young and Samuel LeGrys; her great-grandchildren, Lillian Kisling, Nathan Kisling and Lola Kisling; and several nieces and nephews. As a military wife, she travelled extensively in Europe and Japan. She enjoyed her career at Singer-Link Simulation in Silver Spring, Md. before retiring in Anne Arundel County, Md. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Park in Rocky Mount. The family would like to express their special thanks to Runk & Pratt Senior Living Community and MediHome Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
+1
+1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.