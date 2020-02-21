YOUNG George Ralph George "Ralph" Young, age 83, of Rocky Mount, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1936, a son of the late Milton and Una Young. He was also preceded in by his brother and sisters, Buford Young, Myrtle Burgess, Hazel Burgess, Gladys Bussey and Ruth Austin. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Etta Young; son, Clifton Young; daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and Paul Sheesley; grandsons, Caleb and (twins) Mason and Marshall Sheesley; brother, David Milton Young (Juanita); brothers-in-law, Earl Young (Betty) David Frank Young (Vickie); and sisters-in-law, Doris Radford (Bobby). Ralph served in the United States Army for two years (1958-1960). He retired from DuPont after 29 years of service. His family would like to thank Carilion Hospice for the tender loving care. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, with Pastor Jeff Wray officiating. Interment will follow with military honors at Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Friday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
