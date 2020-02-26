WYATT Doyle Weston Doyle Weston Wyatt, age 80, of Boones Mill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1939, and was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Wyatt and Mamie Bernice Wyatt; and sister, Patricia Whitlow West. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Frances Wyatt; two sons, Doyle J. Wyatt (Karen) of Newport, Tenn., and Brian Wyatt (Julie); daughter, Suzanne McConnell (Kevin); grandchildren, Rebecca Jennings Wyatt, Luke Wyatt, and Abby Wyatt. Mr. Wyatt was a retired United Methodist Minister serving many churches throughout Franklin County and beyond, as well as a retired Juvenile Probation Officer. He was also a United States Navy Veteran aboard the U.S.S. Picuda. A memorial service was held at Faith Fellowship Church 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, with Pastor Gary Hoffman and the Rev. Jae Song officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Fellowship Church, 100 Wirtz Road, Wirtz, VA 24184. His family receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
