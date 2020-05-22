On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Annie B. Wilson, age 95, passed away at Carroll Manor Nursing and Rehab in Washington, D.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Wilson. Annie Bell is survived by her daughter, Bobbie J. King, of White Plains, Md.; one brother, Floyd W. Goad, of Union Hall, Va.; one grandson, Lawrence F. King Jr. (Ginger) of Waldorf, Md.; five great-grandsons; two great-great-grandsons; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. A private service will be held at Second New St Paul Baptist Church in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Marshall- March Funeral Homes in Washington, D.C. is handling the arrangements.
