WELCH Roy Allen June 15, 1943 April 10, 2020 Roy Allen Welch, 76, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Claytor-Smith Family Cemetery, Callaway, Va. A viewing will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Roy Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
