June 16, 1926 - June 9, 2020 Lottie May Webb Walters, age 93, of Callaway, was delivered from this world and gathered into the arms of Jesus, her precious Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home. Lottie May was born on June 16, 1926, to the late James and Mattie Webb and also preceded in death by her dear husband, Stanley Edward Walters; beloved son, Joey Walters; precious grandsons, Jason Jamison and Andrew Keenan; brothers and sisters. She was a graduate of Ferrum College and taught second grade at Callaway Elementary School. She is survived by her children, Richard Walters (Marietta), Diane Jamison (Roger), Mary Kay Jamison (Marshall), and Christy Keenan (John); 20 grandchildren, and 43 great-grandchildren. She lived her life according to Proverbs 3:5-6 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart" We sing praises today knowing mama is having a great reunion with so many loved ones who are waiting to see herafter she met the One she had lived and served her whole life, her precious savior, Jesus! What a Celebration! Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Piedmont Presbyterian Church with Pastor Richard Walters officiating. Interment will follow in Callaway Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Please keep in mind that the guidelines that has been mandated by our Governor for the COVID-19 pandemic will be in place as for social distancing and mask requirements. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.
+1
+1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.