Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CHARLOTTE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CAMPBELL COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHERN PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHERN HALIFAX COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... EAST CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 930 AM EST FRIDAY. * AT 322 AM EST, RIVER AND STREAM GAUGES ALONG WITH THE HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT CONTINUE TO INDICATE FLOODING ACROSS THE AREA FROM THE EXCESSIVE RAINFALL THAT FELL THE PAST 24 HOURS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ALTAVISTA... HURT... CHATHAM... GRETNA... BROOKNEAL... KEYSVILLE... AND CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE. FLOODING IS OCCURRING ALONG SEVERAL STREAMS AND RIVERS IN THE AREA, INCLUDING THE PIGG RIVER IN NORTHERN PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, AND THE FALLING RIVER IN SOUTHEAST CAMPBELL COUNTY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&