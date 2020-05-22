Daniel Lynn Underwood, age 61, of Rocky Mount, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born on December 10, 1958, and was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher D. Underwood; father, James L. Underwood II; sister, Tiahna R. Chambers; brother, James L. Underwood III; and mother, Wilma J. Underwood. Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Melody Underwood; children, Daniel L. Underwood II (Tabitha), Adam J. Underwood, Seth M. Underwood (Samantha), and Rachel E. Underwood; granddaughter, Farrah Underwood; brother, Todd Underwood (Tammy); sisters, Rebecca Smythwood, Stephanie Frieburg (Tom), and Gina Boston (Steve); father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Rita McGonigal; numerous nieces and nephews, and other relatives whom he loved very much; adopted family, Cory and Rebekah Barnes and their children; and many, many special friends that were more like family to him. Daniel graduated from Covington High School in Covington, La. in 1977 and Ferrum College in 1998. He owned and operated his own insurance business for 20 years in Rocky Mount. He always strived to do his best for his clients whom he loved and appreciated very much. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kent Harris, Dr. Bret Adams, Dr. Amanda Gillespie-Twardy, N.P. Alison Byrd, Good Samaritan Hospice Nurse, Cinda; and CNA, Sandy for their excellent care during this time. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, with the Rev. Jason Cook officiating at the Virginia Church of God State Campgrounds, 8018 Angel Lane, Roanoke, VA 24019, in the Open Air Tabernacle to allow for social distancing. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. His family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
