TURNER John Edward John Ed Turner, age 81, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Fork Mountain Rest Home. He was retired from Ronile. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen L. Turner; father, John W. Turner; mother, Kate P. Turner; three brothers and one sister. Surviving are his wife, Patricia Turner; son, Mark Turner; sister, Doris T. Hall; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, with Pastor Stan Parris officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Turner, John
To plant a tree in memory of John Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.