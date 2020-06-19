Carol Alvey Swindell, 65, of Wirtz, died peacefully on June 13, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after fighting a long battle against strokes. Carol was born on December 29, 1954, in Dumbarton, Scotland. She grew up in the Portsmouth, Virginia area and graduated from Churchland High School in 1973. Carol attended University of Mary Washington (Undergraduate), Hollins University (Masters), Old Dominion University (Masters) and finished her education with a Doctoral degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Carol resided at Smith Mountain Lake with her husband and children and six grandchildren. Carol's professional career was geared towards helping children with special educational needs as a principal and administrator within the Virginia school system. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, John T. "J.T." Swindell of Wirtz; two children, Heather Turner (James) of Hardy, and John Swindell (Candi) of Wirtz; five granddaughters and one grandson. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, William J. Alvey and June B. Alvey. Carols passion for life and helping others was only surpassed by her love for her husband, her children and her grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge the kind and dedicated care given by the Palliative Unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
