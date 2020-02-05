STONE Wanda Lynn Wanda Lynn Stone, age 77, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Lee Stone on February 3, 2013. She was a graduate of Fairview High School, Fairview, NC., Wingate University and continued studies at UNC-Greensboro. She was a retired public school teacher beginning in North Carolina, followed by Boones Mill Elementary School and finished her career while teaching at Ferrum Elementary School. She was a member of Oak Level Baptist Church and also a member of the Teachers Sorority "ADK." Surviving are her nieces and nephews; a special friend, Lois Kellam and the staff of Fork Mountain Rest Home. Cryptside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at The Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum, Mountain View Memorial Park (Boones Mill) with the Rev. Joe Glass officiating. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
My 4th grade teacher at Boones Mill Elementary. Such a nice lady
