STANLEY Jason Brent February 15, 1974 - April 25, 2020 Jason Brent Stanley, age 46, of Rocky Mount, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Jason worked for The Uttermost Company in Rocky Mount. He will be missed dearly by his co-workers and the company. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Erica Paige Stanley and Amber Hoback; and his brother, Scott Stanley. He is survived by his father, William Gray "Dee" Stanley; mother, Donna Thomas; his significant other and companion, Mary Jenkins; daughter, Ashley Hoback; granddaughter, Kayleigh Hoback; special friend, Jay Jenkins, and other relatives and many friends including his work family. Due to the mandates placed by our Governor over the COVID-19 Pandemic, A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, www.connerbowman.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Bishop of Richmond suspends Father Mark White of priestly duties
-
Elwell, Zeigler are Franklin County's B'nai B'rith honorees
-
Rocky Mount police chief on leave pending investigation
-
Snow Creek house fire leaves one dead, one hospitalized
-
Dispute between Father Mark White and Bishop of Richmond Barry Knestout will be decided by a Catholic court
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.