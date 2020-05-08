STANLEY Jason Brent February 15, 1974 - April 25, 2020 Jason Brent Stanley, age 46, of Rocky Mount, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Jason worked for The Uttermost Company in Rocky Mount. He will be missed dearly by his co-workers and the company. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Erica Paige Stanley and Amber Hoback; and his brother, Scott Stanley. He is survived by his father, William Gray "Dee" Stanley; mother, Donna Thomas; his significant other and companion, Mary Jenkins; daughter, Ashley Hoback; granddaughter, Kayleigh Hoback; special friend, Jay Jenkins, and other relatives and many friends including his work family. Due to the mandates placed by our Governor over the COVID-19 Pandemic, A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, www.connerbowman.com.

