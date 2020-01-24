SPENCER Julian Daniel On Saturday, January 18, 2020, Julian Daniel Spencer (AKA) "Preacher", 80, of Rocky Mount, Virginia departed this life at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 23, 1939, to the late William Pank Spencer and Sadie Spencer Lunsden. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Eula Spencer of the home, one daughter, one son, one granddaughter, four sisters, one brother and a host of nieces, nephews, in - laws and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Pigg River Community Center on Saturday January 25, 2020. The viewing will be held from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. with the services following at 1:30 p.m.
