October 27, 1946 - June 30, 2020 Roy W. Smith, age 73, of Rocky Mount, Va. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, surrounded by his son and daughter-in-law. Roy was born October 27, 1946 to the late Jesse Roy and Dessie Marie Smith of Burnt Chimney. He was retired and was a dedicated, faithful, and loyal employee everywhere he worked. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Roy was a simple man who loved his family; always willing to help, never too busy to stop and lend a hand to anyone in time of need and enjoyed watching TV. He was content and happy in his life. He was a member of Faith Fellowship Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Gene Smith; sister, Patsy S. Montgomery; and a special niece, Kay Hogan. Roy is survived by his loving son, Gregory Wayne (Aaliyah); three precious grandchildren, Xavier, Christian, and Arora. He is also survived by his sisters, Virginia S. Hogan and Becky S. Wade (Tommy); and many special nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him but grieve not for the time has come for him to go rest high on that mountain. He can rest and be at peace with no more pain. A funeral service (Celebration of Life) will be conducted on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Flora Funeral Home, 665 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, Va. with Pastor Gary Hoffman officiating. Interment will conclude at Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6 until 8 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service on Thursday, July 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Fellowship Church, 100 Wirtz Road, Wirtz, VA 24184 or the charity of your choice. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the Veterans Administration, Rocky Mount Health and Rehab Center and family/friends for their caring, compassion and prayers during his time of illness.
