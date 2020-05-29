September 4, 1943 - May 15, 2020 Ronnie Lee "Smitty" Smith, age 76, of Wirtz, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1943, to the late Charlie and Phyllis Smith. He was preceded in death by; his wife of 35 years, Claudine Smith; sister, Brenda Martin; daughter, Deborah Sigmon and son, Joey Sigmon. He was the owner of Smith's Concrete Finishing for over 30 years making lasting friendships throughout his career and life. He never met a stranger. He was a fun loving family man that always had a joke to tell. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Surviving are wife, Edith Moore Smith; son, Mike; daughter, Tammy (Lynda); son, Ricky (Mary), Marty (Peggy); son-in-law, Cedric Wagoner; brothers, Charlie and Gary; sister, Jean; grandchildren, Darin (Mary Ann), Jeannie, April and Steven; great-grandchildren, Tiera, Christopher, Desaray, Jaimere, McKenzie, Brooklyn, Aidan, Kaylee, Kane and Brittany. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Smitty's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount.
