May 29, 2020 James Roger Smith, age 75, of Glade Hill, died on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Tansey" and Annie Smith. Surviving are his wife, Janice B. Smith; children, Kenneth Dale Smith, Loretta Donahue; grandchildren, Amie Edwards (Chris), Tiffinie Wilson, Jonathan Donahue, Bobby Smith, Ashlee Escobar, Tyler Smith; eight great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Wayne Smith, David Smith, Bobby Smith (Mary Jane), Faye Wilson (Everett), Linda Musgrove (Tommy); numerous nieces and nephews. Roger was a member of Redwood United Methodist Church and worked many years with VDOT. He enjoyed being outdoors with his cattle and playing cards. Special thanks to Carilion Hospice of Franklin County for their care and concern. Graveside services were held at Franklin Memorial Park at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020. His family received friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
