Joseph Marvin "Joey" Sigmon Joseph Marvin "Joey" Sigmon, age 59, of Ferrum, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Joey was the Owner and Operator of his own trucking business before his health took its toll on him and forced him into an early retirement. He loved life and peoplehe will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his mother, Claudine Young Smith and his sister, Deborah J. Sigmon. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Sigmon; daughters, Jeannie Sigmon (Warren) and April Camp (Doug); brothers, Marty Sigmon (Peggy) and Ricky Sigmon (Mary); six grandchildren, Christopher, Desaray, Jaimere, McKenzie, Brooklyn and Aidan; two nephews; his special beloved pet, "Annie"; many special friends and other family members. The family would like to say a special thanks to Lori and Sandy with Good Samaritan Hospice for the love and care shown and given. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Rd, Cave Spring, VA 24018. Due to the executive order in place by our Governor in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be private at St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ferrum. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount.
