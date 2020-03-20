SHROPSHIRE Retired Staff Sergeant Roger Grant Retired Staff Sergeant Roger Grant Shropshire, 66, of Penhook, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Cardinal Senior Living in Bedford. He was born in Martinsville, on January 7, 1954, to the late Russell Guy Shropshire and the Late Mae DeZern Shropshire. Roger retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of servicing his country. He had a love for horses. Roger enjoyed hunting fishing and camping in his spare time. He also enjoyed working on farms. He is survived by his sister, Rebecca Ranzo (Ed); daughter, Elisha Shropshire; twin grandchildren, Avery and Jack; and nieces, Rene'e, Rachel, Regina and Reba. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 12 p.m. in Roselawn Burial Park. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Shropshire family.
+1
+1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.