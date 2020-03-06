SHELTON Walter Eugene Walter Eugene "Tuppie" Shelton, age 88, of Penhook, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Shelton; brothers, Orelle "Popeye" Shelton and Ruben Shelton; and sisters, Marion Hutson and Helen Hedrick. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Saunders Shelton; daughters, Carolyn Poindexter, Ann Brodie, and Eugenia Morrison and husband, Kenny; six grandchildren, Amanda Quarles (Rob Dickinson), Brian Quarles (Shay Waddle), Jason Palmer and wife, Kristina, Kristie Palmer (Carl Austin), Megan Morrison, and Bryce Morrison; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny Shelton; sisters, Dorothy Hedrick and Madeline Hubbard (Wendell); and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Shelton was a United States Navy Veteran and member of Museville Christian Church. Funeral services will be held at Museville Christian Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Finley and the Rev. Thomas Kilian officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Golfers Crossing Drive, Penhook, Va. His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Museville Christian Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
