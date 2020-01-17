SHELBURNE JR. John Wesley "Skip" John Wesley "Skip" Shelburne Jr., 52, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He displayed his strength and bravery in spades during the last several months of his life as he valiantly fought against cancer. During his last conversation with his loved ones, He reminded his wife how much he loved her and encouraged his daughters to follow their dreams. Skip was preceded in death by his father, John Wesley Shelburne Sr. and his grandparents. Surviving Skip are the love his life and wife of 20 years, Dana Amos Shelburne; his two beautiful daughters, Kirstin Erin Shelburne and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Nicole Shelburne; his mother, Barbara Shelburne; and his sister, Catherine (Cathy) Howard (Thomas). He will also be missed by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, and nephews. His brother-in-law, Jimmy Amos, grew to be a special friend as did family friend, Frank Scearce. His family would particularly like to recognize his angel, Bobby Amos, for the time and companionship he has provided throughout Skip's fight. He has served as a rock for Skip, Dana, and the girls. Skip was a quiet but strong presence wherever he went. He had several furry companions, including his faithful Blue Heeler, Cooper, and his cat, Willie. Skip will be remembered as a loving father and husband, and for his excellent advice, strong work ethic, and quick wit. His sisters-in-law, Ashley and Patty, will particularly remember him as the best margarita drinking companion and fellow beach camper. He was a champion team roper, winning with his favorite horses, Buzz and Rooster. Dana, Kirstin, and Lizzie shared Skip's love of horses and trail riding, joining him on many trips for competitions and pleasure. He took delight in coaching softball, especially for the teams that both of his daughters played on. The girls have beautiful memories of Skip taking them to father/daughter lunches and dinners and playing "left foot" with them at home. Skip was known as a "big kid," showing a love for his young nephews and nieces who will never forget what an exceptional uncle Skip was. His loves also included Motocross, hunting, fishing, camping trips with friends and family, playing cards, and cruising with Betty and Doug. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and created fond memories as a young man driving his Harley from Boones Mill, Virginia to Sturgis, South Dakota for Bike Week. Skip will be missed by many but never forgotten. His family truly appreciates all the prayers and support they have received over the past several months. The family will receive friends at Flora Funeral Home in Rocky Mount, Va., on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Flora Funeral Home in Rocky Mount on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 2 p.m.
