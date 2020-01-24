SELF William "Bill" Lester Jr. William "Bill" Lester Self Jr., age 80, of Hardy, beloved husband, father, and grandfather peacefully went to meet his Lord Jesus on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and two sisters to heaven. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna, of 57 years; daughters, Ann (Doug), Amy (Mark), and Allyson (Dan); grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Caleb (Ashley), Luke (Megan), and Emily (Derek), great-grandchild, Easton, and two sisters. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service from 2 until 3 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service in Rocky Mount, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Agape Center in Moneta, Va. at P.O. Box 573, 1159 Promised Land Road Moneta, VA 24121, or The Gideons International P.O. Box 915, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
Self, William
To plant a tree in memory of William Self as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.