Mrs. Brenda H. Rogers, 63, of 2624 Novelty Road, Penhook, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Centra Gretna Medical Center. Born on April 21, 1957, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Coleman Harris and Mrs. Susie Towler Harris, who survives. Mrs. Rogers was employed as a nurse with Home and Care. In addition to her mother of Chatham, Virginia, Mrs. Rogers is survived by her husband, Mickey Rogers; three daughters, Kristy Perkins (Sincear) of Glade Hill, Virginia, Keisha Preston of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Katorie Preston of Penhook, Virginia; four brothers, Carroll Harris (Karen) of Weirton, West Virginia, Coleman Harris Jr. (Teresa) of Mt. Airy, North Carolina, Lawrence Harris of Penhook, Virginia, and Tony Harris (Sharon) of Gretna, Virginia; four grandchildren, Khalil Preston of Glade Hill, Virginia, Martez Preston of Rocky Mount, Virginia, Javion Welch of Vinton, Virginia, and Zymere Bennett of Greensboro, North Carolina, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing for Mrs. Rogers will be conducted on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home. Interment will follow on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Carter Memorial Gardens, Chatham, Virginia. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
