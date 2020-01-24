ROE Charles D. "Dave" Charles D. "Dave" Roe, HMC(Ret) went to be with our Heavenly Father on January 16, 2020. He was born on December 4, 1931, in Springfield, Mo. He spent 22 years in the United States Navy, 16 of which was spent as a Fleet Marine Corpsman with the United States Marine Corps. He served his Country in both Korea and Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Johnola "Johnnie" Roe; his mother and father, James and Marie Roe; his brothers, Bill and John; his sisters, Ruth and Shirley; and special friends, Joann and Harold LeBlanc. He is survived by his eight children, Linda McCoy (Jim), Charles D. Roe II, Danny Roe (Sandy), Jim Roe (Kelley), Judy LaPrade (Doug), Susan Steele (Dwayne), Jessica Callagan (Mark), Melissa Fraley (Jason). Also his 13 grandchildren, Judith Roe, Danny Roe, Jimmy Holtz (Anna), Brandon Holtz, Joshua McCoy, Linda Clippard (Matthew), Tommy Howard (Cathy), Katie Robertson (Shaun), Elizabeth Price (Danny), Kaylynn Wilhelm, Cheyenne Fraley, Logan Callagan, and Lyde Callagan; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Christine Tooley (Bill), Eunice Bryan (Jim), and Judy Roe; and special friends, Maureen Whittle, Irene Sigmon, Violet Reynolds, and Sandy White. Should you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please give the St. Jude's Children's Hospital. His memorial will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with his family receiving friends one hour prior to service beginning at 2 p.m. Arrangement by Lynch Connor-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, Va.
Roe, Charles
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Roe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.