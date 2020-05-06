RIDGWAY Virginia Jewell Virginia Jewell Robertson Ridgway, age 92, of Hardy, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1927, the eldest child of the late John Thomas and Elsie Plybon Robertson. She was also preceded in death by brothers, William Calvin and wife, Gloria Robertson, Charles Warren Robertson, and John Elwood Robertson. Jewell was married to William Wesley Ridgway on January 1, 1948, they were married for over 50 years before his passing on March 4, 1998. Jewell was a member of Laurel Ridge Primitive Baptist Church. She worked for many years in storefronts of Rocky Mount, including Leggett and Kroger. Mrs. Ridgway is survived by her devoted son, Jerry and his wife, Glenna; grandchildren, Allyson Lynch and husband, Adam, Andrew Ridgway and wife, Amory; and great-grandchildren, Emily and Holden Lynch. Other family members include Janet Robertson, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to South Roanoke Nursing Home and Flora Funeral Service for their compassion and guidance during these difficult days. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.
