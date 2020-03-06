RICHARDSON Delno Lane April 4, 1930 - March 2, 2020 Delno Lane Richardson "Poppy", 89, of Ferrum, went to his heavenly home on March 2, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1930. He was the son of T.R. and Annie Ferguson Richardson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Wright Richardson; brother-in-law and best friend, Jay Lee Hudson; brothers-in-law, John Griffo, Jack LeMond, and Warren Wright; and sister-in-law, Marie Hudson. He was an U.S. Army Veteran and earned a Purple Heart during the Korean War. He retired from Bassett Superior Lines and always had a "Bassett" story to tell. He was a member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church and he was an avid Nascar fan. He is survived by three daughters. Sharon Quinn (Noah, Jr.), Deborah Holden, and Pam Dudley; five grandchildren, April Quinn (David Fuller), Ethan Dudley, Jessie Holt (Toni Perdue), Charley Holden, and Jonathan Dudley; seven great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Holt, Cameron Holt, Shannon Holt, Joni Perdue, Raylyn Holden, Jay'ana Fuller, Jaylon Fuller; two great great-grandchildren, Kaiyan and Myla; sister, Dollie Geneva "Jo" LeMond; brother-in-law, B.W. Wright (Brenda); sisters-in-law, Ruth Nichols and Shirley Wright; and many nieces and nephews; He is also survived by special neighbors and friends that he considered family, Alease Hatcher, Terry and Rhonda Michel, Tim and Brenda Rose. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 452 Henry Road, Ferrum, VA 24088. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, with Pastor Jimmy Calhoun officiating. Interment followed at Maple Grove Cemetery. His family received friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.
