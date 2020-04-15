RAKES Shirley Jean Meeks Maxey Shirley Jean Meeks Maxey Rakes, age 83, of Rocky Mount, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Wilmer Maxey; second husband, George Rakes; parents, Jasper J. Meeks and Virginia Meeks; and sister, Peggy Ferguson. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Debra Amos and Tony; son and daughter-in-law, Mark Maxey and Judy; grandchildren, Jeremy and Joshua Amos, Chris Maxey; and a number of great-grandchildren. She was a private caregiver to many families in Franklin County for many years. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and friend. She was of the Baptist faith. A private graveside service will be held at Franklin Memorial Park at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
