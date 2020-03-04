RAKES Janice Moran It is with great sadness that the family of Janice Frances Moran Rakes announce her passing on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was 86 years old. Janice was born on January 2, 1934, to Edgar Clyde and Beulah James Moran in Endicott, Va. Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Frank William Rakes; brother, Thomas Howard Moran; sister, Lois Moran Shively; two infant brothers; brothers-in-law, Cliff Shively and Marvin Rakes; and sister-in-law, Iva Moran. Janice retired from Liberty Fabrics in Woolwine, Va. after 45 years of service. She was an honorary member of the Crossroads Ruritan Club and a member of the "Wild Red Roses" Red Hat Club. She loved to raise a garden, plant flowers, watch things grow, play rook, and Mexican train dominos. Janice was always there to lend a hand and enjoyed helping family and friends with any projects they came up with. Janice will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Kathy Prillaman (Harvey) and Tammy Young (Barry); grandchildren, Matthew Mullins (Catherine) and Kymberly Cundiff (Randall); five great-grandchildren, Charlie Kemper and Clara-Grace Mullins, Henry Lyle, Carter Frank, and Sage Frances Cundiff; brothers, Ralph Moran (Bessie) and Odell Moran; sisters, Vivian Rakes and special friend, Coy Renick and Carolyn Quinn (Mandell); brother-in-law, Lewis Rakes; sister-in law, Joy Hale; special friends, Bonnie Kennett, Frank Quesenberry, and Bonnie Greenwald; and many nieces, nephews, and other friends. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion during her illness. Funeral services were held at Flora Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, with Pastor Jimmy Calhoun officiating. Interment followed in Maple Grove Church Cemetery. Her family received friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
+1
+1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.